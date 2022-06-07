The Athletics designated Markel for assignment Tuesday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
After getting recalled from Las Vegas on May 29, Markel pitched three scoreless innings, allowing one hit and five walks while striking out three over three appearances. Now that he has been DFA'd, he will either report to Triple-A, get claimed by another team or get released outright. The first option seems the most likely one for the 31-year-old. The move opened a spot on the 40-man roster for Matt Davidson, who was called up from Las Vegas on Tuesday.
