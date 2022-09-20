The White Sox released Markel on Sept. 6.

Markel had a brief two-month stint on the White Sox's 40-man roster earlier this summer, but he pitched exclusively at Triple-A Charlotte before he was outrighted in late July. The organization ultimately elected to part ways with him entirely with less than a month left in the season after he turned in a 10.29 ERA and 2.19 WHIP over 21 innings with Charlotte.

More News