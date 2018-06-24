Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Blasted for six runs
Blackburn (1-2) allowed six runs in five innings Sunday, yielding eight hits in a 10-3 loss to the White Sox. He struck out four and gave up a home run.
Blackburn cruised through the first four innings, allowing just one hit and no runs before completely unraveling in the fifth. He allowed five runs on six hits and was eventually chased by a Daniel Palka homer to lead off the sixth. The 24-year-old owns a hideous 8.83 ERA in four starts this year, striking out 11 in 17.1 innings. He'll draw a tough matchup Friday against Cleveland and should be avoided in almost any fantasy format.
