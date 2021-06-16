Laureano (hip) will start in center field and bat second Wednesday against the Angels.

After being reinstated from the injured list earlier in the day, Laureano will occupy his normal spot in the outfield and in the batting order in what will mark his first start since May 27. Prior to missing time with the hip injury, Laureano was arguably been the top fantasy contributor on Oakland's roster. Over his 205 plate appearances on the season, Laureano has hit .257 with 11 home runs, eight stolen bases, 30 runs and 22 RBI.