Laureano went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Rays.

It's his fourth jack in the last nine games, pushing Laureano's numbers on the year to .264/.306/.450 with 12 homers, eight steals, 36 RBI and 43 runs in 77 contests. The 24-year-old still has some rough edges, highlighted by a 4.3 percent walk rate and 26.6 percent strikeout rate, but his athletic profile gives him a solid floor as a power-speed fantasy asset.

