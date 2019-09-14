Laureano went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly, a three-run home run, a walk and two runs overall in a win over the Rangers on Friday.

Laureano exploded in what was his second start following his latest multi-game absence to lower-leg issues. The multi-talented outfielder's RBI tally represented his second highest of the season, with a five-RBI effort against the Rays back on June 12 his one better performance in that regard. Laureano's sixth-inning homer, which snapped a 7-7 tie, was also his first since July 27, as the 25-year-old was on the injured list from July 30 to Sept. 5.