Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Slow start to spring
Laureano is hitting .143 (2-for-14) with five RBI, three walks and two runs across his first six Cactus League games. He's also been caught stealing on his one attempt.
Laureano has managed the neat trick of driving in five runs on just a pair of hits, but otherwise, he's had a rough start to spring at the plate. The rocket-armed outfielder is naturally a shoo-in for an Opening Day roster spot regardless of what transpires during Cactus League play, however, as he complemented his elite defensive skills with an impressive .288/.340/.521 line last season that included 53 extra-base hits (29 doubles, 24 home runs) and 67 RBI across 481 plate appearances. Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports Laureano is slated for a return to his natural position of center field to open 2020, following a temporary shift to right field during the latter portion of the 2019 campaign when he was working back from a lower leg injury.
