Grossman is not starting the first of Saturday's two games against Seattle.
As usual, Grossman hits the bench with a lefty (Justus Sheffield) on the mound for the opposition. He'll presumably return to the lineup for the nightcap, with righty Justin Dunn scheduled to pitch for the Mariners. Mark Canha will be the left fielder in his absence.
More News
-
Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Not starting Friday•
-
Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Launches sixth homer•
-
Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Sitting against lefty•
-
Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Swipes pair of bags in nightcap•
-
Athletics' Robbie Grossman: Not starting Game 1•
-
Athletics' Robbie Grossman: On bench for evening game•