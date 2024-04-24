Grossman is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.
The switch-hitting Grossman finds himself on the bench against a right-handed pitcher for the second day in a row. While Grossman should still be a regular part of the lineup versus left-handed pitching, Gavin Sheets appears to have supplanted him as the primary option in right field.
