Grossman is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against San Diego.
Grossman is absent from the Rangers starting lineup for a second straight night, with Adolis Garcia filling in at DH while Travis Jankowski plays right field. Grossman has just two hits in his last 15 at-bats.
