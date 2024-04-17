Grossman is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Royals.

Grossman had started in the corner outfield and occupied the leadoff spot in each of the previous eight games, reaching base at a .417 clip during that stretch while providing limited counting stats (zero home runs, one stolen base, three runs and one RBI). Given how poorly the White Sox offense as a whole has performed this season, Grossman has probably done enough to retain a near-everyday role, though he could sit more frequently than he had been over the past week after Chicago welcomed Eloy Jimenez back from the injured list Monday. Jimenez will serve as the White Sox's designated hitter in the opening game Wednesday, while Andrew Benintendi and Gavin Sheets start at the corner-outfield spots.