Grossman went 1-for-3 with two walks, two runs and a stolen base Wednesday against the Guardians.

Grossman joined the White Sox on Friday after the team lost Eloy Jimenez (thigh). He's been in the lineup for five of six games since and occupied the leadoff spot on four occasions. While he's hitting only .167 in that span, Grossman has worked five free passes and scored three runs while also stealing a base. Given the injury to Luis Robert (hip), it's likely that Grossman will stick on the roster when Jimenez returns -- which could come as soon as Friday.