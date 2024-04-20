Grossman isn't in the White Sox's lineup for Saturday's game against the Phillies.
Grossman has fallen into an 0-for-9 skid since having his five-game hitting streak snapped, and he'll now sit for the second straight game Saturday. His absence will allow Gavin Sheets to start in right field, batting third.
