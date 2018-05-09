Athletics' Sean Manaea: Allows four runs in loss Tuesday
Manaea (4-4) allowed four runs on seven hits in Tuesday's loss to the Astros, striking out three and walking zero in 5.2 innings.
This was the second consecutive game that Manaea has allowed four runs, bringing his ERA above 2.00 for the first time this season. Manaea still sports an excellent .170 batting average against, as well as an 0.72 WHIP. Additionally, the lefty has a 45:7 K:BB through 55.1 innings. He will next face off with the Red Sox in Boston.
