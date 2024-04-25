Manaea did not factor into the decision in a win over the Giants on Wednesday, hurling 4.2 shutout innings while allowing four hits and four walks. He struck out six.

Manaea struck out the side in the first inning but got himself into trouble in the second after giving up two walks and a single to open the frame. Fortunately for the right-hander he was still able to work his way out of it without seeing any runs come home, while also working his way through a similar jam in the third. Manaea issued a season-high four walks in the contest and has surrendered multiple walks in all five of his outings so far to open the campaign. However, he's also limited opposing offenses to one or fewer runs three of his five starts.