Manaea yielded a hit and two walks over six shutout frames but did not factor into the decision Monday. He struck out eight during the Mets' loss to the Tigers.

Manaea was dominant Monday, retiring the first 12 batters he faced. The Mets offense couldn't get anything going, preventing the veteran southpaw from picking up a win in his team debut. Manaea threw 55 of 88 pitches for strikes and forced 13 whiffs on 41 swings. He's currently lined up to start in Cincinnati this weekend.