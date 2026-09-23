Manaea (6-7) earned the win Tuesday against the Rangers after allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits and two walks while striking out nine over six innings. He also hit two batters.

Manaea allowed an RBI double to Josh Jung in the third before Texas scored twice without a hit in the fourth, aided by two passed balls and consecutive sacrifice flies. He kept the Rangers scoreless over his final two innings, and New York's three-run sixth turned a 3-2 deficit into a 5-3 lead, allowing him to earn the win. Manaea matched his season high with nine strikeouts and lowered his ERA to 4.67. This outing also snapped a run of four consecutive non-quality starts. He's set to make his final start of the season Sunday on the road against the Nationals.