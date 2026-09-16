Manaea didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Orioles after allowing two runs on four hits while striking out six over 5.1 innings.

Manaea surrendered solo homers to Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Jeremiah Jackson in the second inning but otherwise kept the Orioles quiet. More encouragingly, he didn't issue a walk for a second straight start and has done a good job limiting free passes of late with just two walks in his last four starts and 21.2 innings. Manaea owns a 5.36 ERA since the beginning of August, and this was the first time since Aug. 9 he didn't allow more than four runs in a single start. He's tabbed to make his next start against the Phillies this weekend.