Manaea (4-7) took the loss Tuesday, giving up five runs on 11 hits and a walk over 5.2 innings as the Mets fell 6-2 to the Rays. He struck out two.

It was the first time all season Manaea had allowed double-digit hits and four of then went for extra bases, including a Yandy Diaz solo shot in the sixth inning that helped chase the veteran lefty from the game. Manaea's midseason resurgence seems to have petered out -- he's been tagged for at least four earned runs in four straight trips to the mound, sagging to a 7.23 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 16:6 K:BB over 23.2 innings during that stretch. He'll try to turn things around in his next start, which lines up to come on the road early next week in Miami.