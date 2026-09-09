Manaea (5-7) earned the win against the Marlins on Tuesday, allowing four runs on five hits while striking out four across five innings. He did not issue a walk.

Manaea was in complete control for most of Tuesday's start, retiring the first 15 batters he faced while being handed a 6-0 lead by his Mets teammates. However, the right-hander's night took a turn for the worse in the sixth, when he allowed a hit to each of the first five batters he faced while being tagged for four runs. Luckily for Manaea, he received enough run support to come away with his fifth win of the season and third since the All-Star break. He's allowed at least four runs in each of his last five outings, and he'll take a 4.79 ERA and 1.34 WHIP over 133.1 innings into his next start, tentatively slated for next week at home against the Orioles.