Manaea (4-6) took the loss against the Brewers on Thursday, allowing six runs on eight hits and one walk in 5.2 innings. He struck out three.

Manaea was working with a slippery mound at rainy Citi Field on Thursday, failing to work at least six innings for the first time in his last seven starts. The left-hander coughed up a season-high-tying six runs, and he even gave up a season-worst eight knocks (three extra-base hits). He'll look to bounce back in his next scheduled appearance against the Rays in pitcher-friendly Tampa Bay, where Manaea will carry a 4.55 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 120:40 K:BB over 122.2 innings