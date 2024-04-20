Manaea did not factor into the decision Friday against the Dodgers, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out three.

After allowing six earned runs to the Royals in his last start, Manaea pitched well Friday night against the dangerous Dodgers lineup. The Mets lefty managed to stifle the MVP trio of Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman, as they collectively went 1-for-8 with one walk and two strikeouts. Manaea faces a much less daunting task in his next start, scheduled to be against the Giants on the road.