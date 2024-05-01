Manaea came away with a no-decision in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Cubs, giving up one run on three hits and four walks over five innings. He struck out three.

For the fourth straight start, Manaea issued at least three free passes, but the veteran lefty was able to limit the damage before exiting with the score tied 1-1. He tossed 54 of 92 pitches for strikes, and while his 3.07 ERA on the season looks sharp, it comes with a 1.43 WHIP and 30:18 K:BB through 29.1 innings. Manaea will try to tighten things up in his next outing, which lines up to come this weekend in Tampa Bay.