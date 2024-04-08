Manaea (1-0) allowed one run on three hits and two walks to earn the victory Sunday over the Reds. He struck out six.

The Mets staked Manaea to an early three-run lead prior to Manaea running into some trouble in the fourth, loading the bases with no outs in the inning. However, a sacrifice fly and a well-timed double play ended the inning and Manaea then closed out his outing with a perfect fifth to put himself in position for his first win of the season. Manaea has looked great in his two starts with the Mets, surrendering just one run and eight total baserunners with 14 strikeouts over his first 11 innings. His next start is tentatively scheduled to take place next weekend during a three-game home series with the Royals.