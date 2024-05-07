Manaea (2-1) earned the win over St. Louis on Monday, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out one batter over six innings.

Manaea didn't have his swing-and-miss stuff Monday -- he induced just four whiffs and recorded only one strikeout -- but that didn't stop him from keeping the Cardinals' bats mostly under control. The southpaw cruised through five scoreless frames before running out of gas in a three-run St. Louis sixth, but he was able to finish the inning to notch his first quality start since his first appearance of the campaign. Control issues have kept Manaea from going deep into contests this season, so it was promising to see him issue just one free pass -- his fewest of the campaign -- against the Cardinals.