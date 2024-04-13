Manaea (1-1) took the loss to the Royals on Saturday. He was charged with eight runs (six earned) on nine hits and three walks, striking out four over 3.2 innings.

His Mets career got off to a great start (one earned run allowed in 11 innings), but Manaea came crashing back to reality Saturday. He walked in a run in the second inning and served up a homer to Salvador Perez in the fourth before getting the hook. While the left-hander carries a fair amount of risk from start to start, Manaea can still provide value as a fantasy streamer. Up next is a tough road assignment against the Dodgers.