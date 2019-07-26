Athletics' Sean Manaea: Close to return
Manaea (shoulder) is likely to make only two more rehab starts for Triple-A Las Vegas before activation, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Manaea took his share of lumps in his most recent rehab start with Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, but there were also plenty of positives to be gleaned. Gallegos reports that Manaea's control (7:1 K:BB) and velocity (89 mph) were two aspects of the performance that pleased manager Bob Melvin. Furthermore, the Athletics' skipper also made it a point to emphasize the extremely hitter-friendly conditions at the Aviators' home park when taking the three home runs Manaea allowed into account. The southpaw is set to make another start with Las Vegas on Monday and approach 90 pitches, an outing that would be followed with a 100-pitch appearance later that week. Absent any major setbacks in that pair of starts, Manaea is expected to join the Oakland rotation during the second week of August.
