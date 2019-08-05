Athletics' Sean Manaea: Rehab assignment shut down

Manaea (shoulder) has temporarily paused his rehab assignment at Triple-A Las Vegas due to side soreness, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Manaea was coming off an eight-strikeout performance versus New Orleans last Tuesday, and he was projected for just one more rehab appearance prior to activation. However, the left-hander began experiencing soreness during his last outing, which was cut short at 70 pitches despite originally being projected for 90. Although this is the second time Manaea has had to pause his rehab, manager Bob Melvin remains optimistic. "Same thing that happened when we had to shut him down last time," Melvin said. "He just has some soreness in his right side. ... He had it once before, and it wasn't a long time he got shut down. Hopefully, it's just a few days."