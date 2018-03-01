Athletics' Sean Manaea: Scheduled to start Tuesday
Manaea (back) is scheduled to make his Cactus League debut Tuesday against the Rangers, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Manaea was able to throw a 30-to-35 pitch simulated game Wednesday without any problems. He was previously scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday with middle back tightness but there doesn't appear to be any real concern over his status as the calendar flips to March. Expect him to be at full health by Opening Day barring any setbacks.
More News
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Feeling good after simulated game•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Will throw simulated game Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Scratched with back tightness•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Ends season on high note•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: On mound Thursday•
-
Athletics' Sean Manaea: Slated to start Thursday•
-
All-H2H and All-Roto teams
Good players are typically good across all formats, but some are more impactful in one vs....
-
Takeaways: Soler, Kipnis power up
Early production from unexpected sources like Jorge Soler and Miguel Andujar may already be...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Abreu
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team H2H categories mock
Fewer lineup spots means fewer opportunities to balance the 5x5 categories, according to Scott...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...