Athletics' Sean Manaea: Scheduled to start Tuesday

Manaea (back) is scheduled to make his Cactus League debut Tuesday against the Rangers, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Manaea was able to throw a 30-to-35 pitch simulated game Wednesday without any problems. He was previously scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday with middle back tightness but there doesn't appear to be any real concern over his status as the calendar flips to March. Expect him to be at full health by Opening Day barring any setbacks.