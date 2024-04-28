Langeliers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game in Baltimore.
Langeliers had caught each of Oakland's last six games, so his absence from the lineup for the series finale is likely just a routine maintenance day. Kyle McCann checks in behind the dish and will bat ninth for Oakland.
