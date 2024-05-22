Langeliers went 0-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base in a win over the Rockies on Tuesday.

The slugging backstop got it done a bit differently Tuesday, with Langeliers showing some solid plate discipline while recording his second multi-walk effort of the season, both which have come within the last week. Langeliers' steal was also his first of the campaign, and with the pair of free passes, he's now reached safely in six consecutive games.