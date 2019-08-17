Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Exits with ankle injury
Piscotty (ankle) exited in the seventh inning of Thursday's game against the Astros with an ankle injury, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Piscotty got up slowly after sliding into second base and eventually exited the game with a right ankle injury. The 28-year-old was replaced by Chad Pinder. Manager Bob Melvin said after the game that Piscotty could miss one day.
