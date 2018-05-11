Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Placed on bereavement list
Piscotty was officially placed on the bereavement list prior to Friday's game against the Yankees.
Piscotty will be away from the team until Tuesday's contest in Boston following the passing of his mother Sunday night. In a corresponding move, the club recalled Kendall Graveman from Triple-A Nashville.
