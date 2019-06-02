Piscotty went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Astros.

He was the only Oakland hitter to solve Justin Verlander on the night, taking the Houston ace deep in the second inning. Piscotty now has four multi-hit efforts in his last six games despite a bout of stomach flu in the middle of that stretch, pushing his slash line on the year to .275/.343/.436 with seven homers and 26 RBI in 55 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories