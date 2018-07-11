Piscotty went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in an extra-innings loss to the Astros on Tuesday.

Piscotty's 11th homer came off Colin McHugh in the 11th inning and snapped a 4-4 tie at the time. It was also his fourth round tripper in as many games, and the power surge has already helped him compile 10 RBI over his first eight games of the month. It's also boosted his slugging percentage 39 points to .445, its highest point of the season.