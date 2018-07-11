Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Power surge continues Tuesday
Piscotty went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in an extra-innings loss to the Astros on Tuesday.
Piscotty's 11th homer came off Colin McHugh in the 11th inning and snapped a 4-4 tie at the time. It was also his fourth round tripper in as many games, and the power surge has already helped him compile 10 RBI over his first eight games of the month. It's also boosted his slugging percentage 39 points to .445, its highest point of the season.
More News
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: X-ray confirms no fracture•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Suffers left wrist contusion•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Leaves after getting hit by pitch•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Homers for third straight game•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Slugs ninth homer•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Records three doubles•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...
-
Podcast: Bregman's Breakout
We’re looking at Alex Bregman’s power surge, Wil Myers’ impressive run and Stephen Piscotty's...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...