Wade went 1-for-3 with a triple and a run in a win over the Yankees on Tuesday.

Wade laced his first three-bagger at the big-league level since 2021 in the third inning and subsequently crossed the plate with the Athletics' first run of the game on Esteury Ruiz's single. The 28-year-old has now hit safely in five of the last six games, and with Kevin Smith going in for a second opinion on the back injury that he currently has no return timetable for, Wade's roster spot appears secure for the time being.