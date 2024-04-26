Wade was the Padres' starting left fielder in Thursday's loss against Colorado and went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run and a stolen base.

Wade got his first look in the outfield this season -- previously, all of his defensive work came at either third or second base. The veteran has played in the outfield plenty throughout his career, logging at least a handful of games there in every campaign except 2020. Wade's versatility could help him continue to start semi-regularly even as Eguy Rosario gets more reps at third base. Rosario has started at the hot corner in three of San Diego's past four contests, with Thursday's game being particularly notable since the Rockies started a right-handed pitcher.