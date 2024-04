Wade is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rockies.

The lefty-hitting Wade will give way to the righty-hitting Eguy Rosario at third base while southpaw Austin Gomber takes the hill for Colorado. Wade had started in three of the previous four games and continues to see the majority of the time at the hot corner while Manny Machado remains limited to designated-hitter duties following his offseason elbow surgery.