Wade went 1-for-4 with two runs and a stolen base in Wednesday's 6-2 victory against the Reds.

Wade got a start at second base in place of the resting Xander Bogaerts and scored two of San Diego's six runs. The veteran began the campaign logging regular time at third base with Manny Machado relegated to DH duties due to offseason shoulder surgery, but Machado has since returned to playing the field, cutting into both Wade's and Eguy Rosario's playing time. Wade is batting just .230 over 71 plate appearances, but he's stolen five bags and posted a useful 11.6 percent walk rate.