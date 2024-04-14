Wade went 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a stolen base Saturday in a loss to the Dodgers.

Wade knocked in a run with a seventh-inning single and proceeded to steal second base but was stranded there. The theft was his third of the campaign, second-most on the Padres behind Ha-Seong Kim. Wade has 82nd-percentile sprint speed and has swiped as many as 17 bags in an MLB season (in 2021 with the Yankees), so he could be a sneaky source of steals while he's playing regularly. However, he'll almost certainly lose playing time once Manny Machado -- who so far has been limited to DH duties while recovering from offseason elbow surgery -- returns to playing the field.