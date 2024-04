Wade is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's matchup against the Rockies.

As a lefty-hitter, Wade will hand off the start to righty-hitting Eguy Rosario at third base as southpaw Ty Blach takes the mound. Wade has seen the majority of playing time at third base with 16 starts out of 26 games this season, due to Manny Machado being limited to serving as the designated hitter as he continues to recover from an offseason elbow injury.