Wade is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.

The lefty-hitting Wade will cede shortstop duties to the righty-hitting Nick Allen for the second game in a row with Detroit bringing another southpaw (Eduardo Rodriguez) to the bump. Since receiving a call-up from Triple-A Las Vegas on June 17, Wade appears to have settled in as Oakland's primary shortstop versus right-handed pitching. He's slashing .393/.393/.500 in 28 at-bats since his call-up, but Wade hasn't provided any home runs or stolen bases during that stretch.