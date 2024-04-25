Gelof was diagnosed with a left oblique strain Wednesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Gelof's injury was initially described as "left abdominal soreness" and caused him to be scratched from Oakland's lineup prior to Wednesday's game. However, his injury now appears to be more severe than initially thought, and it will likely cause him to land on the injured list. Should the 24-year-old second baseman have to miss an extended period of time, Abraham Toro, who filled in for Gelof on Wednesday, will likely see consistent reps at second base.