Cederlind was released by the Pirates on Wednesday, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.
Cederlind is recovered from the elbow complications that caused him to miss the first several weeks of the minor-league season, but the Pirates have now moved on from the 27-year-old right-hander shortly after activating him from the Triple-A injured list. He has made only five career appearances at the MLB level, and those were all during the COVID-affected 2020 campaign.
