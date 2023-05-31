Triple-A Indianapolis reinstated Cederlind (elbow) from its 7-day injured list Tuesday.
Cederlind has been cleared to make his 2023 debut for the Triple-A club after his start to the season was delayed while he continued to recover from August surgery to remove loose bodies from his right elbow. The right-hander wasn't sharp over his five rehab appearances at Single-A Bradenton, as he yielded nine earned runs on six hits and six walks over six innings.
