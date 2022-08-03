Cederlind underwent surgery to remove loose bodies from the back of his right elbow Tuesday, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Cederlind was examined by Dr. Neal ElAttrache last week, and although a second surgery wasn't believed to be on the table, the right-hander ultimately underwent a procedure. Since the 26-year-old's procedure wasn't Tommy John surgery, he'll likely be able to resume a throwing program in approximately six weeks. It seems unlikely that Cederlind will be able to ramp up quickly enough to rejoin the Pirates prior to the end of the regular season, but he'll presumably be ready to pitch by spring training in 2023.