Cederlind signed a minor-league contract Thursday with the Padres, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Cederlind was released by the Pirates at the end of May, just as he completed his recovery from a lingering elbow injury. The 27-year-old right-hander will report to the Triple-A affiliate of the Padres in El Paso. He hasn't appeared in a major-league game since the COVID-affected 2020 campaign.