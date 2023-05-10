Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk told reporters Wednesday that Cerderlind (elbow) will begin to make rehab appearances either Wednesday or Thursday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Cederlind will be making his first appearances since he underwent follow-up surgery this past August to remove loose bodies from his right elbow after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March of 2021. The right-hander will need to make several rehab appearances before he's ready to contribute, and the Pirates will need to add him to the 40-man roster if they deem him worthy of a promotion this summer.