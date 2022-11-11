Cederlind (elbow) cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Cederlind missed the start of 2022 while he completed his rehab from Tommy John surgery, but he experienced renewed soreness over the summer and required follow-up surgery in August. The 26-year-old hasn't seen game action since 2020, and it's unclear if he'll be fully healthy at the start of spring training in February.