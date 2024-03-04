Snell's agent Scott Boras revealed Monday that the two-time Cy Young winner is open to signing with a team on a short-term contract, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Nightengale notes that Snell was seeking a long-term deal in excess of $250 million at the beginning of free agency, though it appears the reigning NL Cy Young winner has shifted from that stance. Boras also represents Cody Bellinger and Matt Chapman, both of whom elected to sign short-term deals with options to opt out at the end of the 2024 season. Snell seems open to go that route as he looks to stick on a roster with Opening Day approaching. The 28-year-old left-hander registered a 14-9 record over 32 starts with a 2.25 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 234:99 K:BB over 180 innings.